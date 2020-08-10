Shoe Show in Clarion Mall Shuttering

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Shoe Show store in the Clarion Mall will be closing its doors this month.

According to a representative of the store, the final day for the Shoe Show in Clarion is scheduled for August 23.

The store will not be having any special closing sales, as any remaining merchandise will be shipped out to other Shoe Show stores in the region, the representative noted.

Shoe Show is the most recent loss for the Clarion Mall, which has seen a number of storefront losses over the past few years, the largest of which was the loss of the Kmart store in January 2018.

Label Shopper followed in July 2018, and Olympia Sports closed in October 2019.

More recently, the GNC store at the Clarion Mall just closed its doors in late July.

Other closures in recent years include Gordmans, Peebles, Med-Fast Pharmacy, King’s Jewelry, RadioShack, Joann Fabrics, and Waldenbooks.

Shoe Show, Inc., the parent company of the Shoe Show stores, was founded in 1960 in Kannapolis, NC. They operate 1150+ stores in 47 states under the names Shoe Show, Shoe Dept., Burlington Shoes, Shoebilee, Shoe Dept. Encore, Burlington Shoes Encore, and Shoe Show Mega.

