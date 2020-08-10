Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
SPONSORED: Clarion Bathware Is Expanding & Now Hiring!
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Bathware, one of Clarion County’s largest employers, is a company driven by the people it employs.
According to manager Dave Groner, it is the employees at Clarion Bathware that have made the company what it is today.
“What makes us good is our people,” Groner told exploreClarion.com.
“What really makes a difference in who we are and how we got here – is our people.”
“Our supervisors and our staff are what really makes Clarion Bathware who we are. If you take all the people out of this plant, it’s nothing.”
Clarion Bathware first opened in 1973 after a group of local investors recognized a need to supply fiberglass products to the local manufactured housing industry. Over the years since those early beginnings, a lot has changed.
There were major financial issues in the late 1990’s that led the company to declare Chapter 11 in 1999. However, they managed to pull out of bankruptcy in just a year and a half and went from having about six million in annual sales in 1997 to nearly 30 million in sales in 2018.
“We’re a growing company,” Groner noted.
Although the company started up to provide products primarily to the manufactured homes industry, in the intervening years, they also began building products for the assisted living industry, which opened a lot of doors.
According to Groner, currently only 25 percent of their business is in manufactured housing, while 35 percent is in the residential products industry, and the remaining 40 percent is in the assisted living industry.
“We’re probably the mainline supplier for assisted living on the east coast. We have a very good name in the industry now.”
While Clarion Bathware is now a part of the American Bath Group (ABG) – a multi-million dollar operation with 23 different facilities – they maintain their family business feeling.
“We were family owned for a long time, and we still try to treat everyone here like family,” Groner said.
It was a team effort to make the changes to get the company back on its feet following the financial difficulties of the late 1900s. At the same time, they also managed to create something that could grow, according to Groner.
“It took everyone, not just the supervisors and managers. It was this whole team of people at Clarion Bathware that got together and we regrouped and put together a new idea, and with that new idea came better materials, better products, and new innovations that helped us drive this company to what it is today.”
Today, Clarion Bathware is a company that is continuing to grow with each passing year.
“Today we have more sales than we can keep up with, and that’s a good problem to have.”
Because of such great growth, Clarion Bathware is now hiring for multiple positions!
Are you interested in working at Clarion Bathware?
POSITIONS AVAILABLE
- Production Workers
- Maintenance Helper
- Mechanic
- Mechanic Helper
- Regional Drivers – Clarion Transportation Corporation (CTC)
- OTR Drivers – Clarion Transportation Corporation (CTC)
Employee Benefits:
- New Starting Wage – $10/hr plus production bonus!
- Monday – Friday
- $600 sign on bonus
- Paid vacations & holiday after 90 days
- Weekly direct deposit
- Medical, Dental, Life Ins and 401k after 60 days
- Home on weekends
- NEW TRUCKS!!
Please fill out the below PDF and email it to HR at khepfl@clarionbathware.com or fax back to (814) 782-3434.
Standard Application »
‘CDL’ Application »
In order to submit form via email please follow these instructions:
- Right click the link above, “Save Link As…” and save the PDF to your Desktop
- Minimize your browser and open up the document from your Desktop
- Fill out desired fields in application, then click the “Submit” button at the bottom of Page 3
**Note: Application can also be printed out and turned in at either of our office locations. For further questions, please contact HR at khepfl@clarionbathware.com or (814) 297-5188
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.