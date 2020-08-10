Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club Adds Pickleball Courts
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Wanango Country Club has recently completed the transformation of the old tennis courts into four pickleball courts.
For those who don’t know about pickleball, it is a sport that combines the elements of tennis, badminton, and ping pong. It is played with a paddle and a plastic ball with holes in it. It can be played as doubles or singles and can be enjoyed by all ages and skill levels.
It is one of the fastest growing sports and is continuing to grow in popularity in Venango County.
Wanango Country Club decided to go in this direction to meet the demand of the sport, keeping in mind that there are not a lot of outdoor options available. They will eventually create leagues and tournaments which will be available to their members.
They feel that this will compliment Wanango Country Club’s social membership. They are offering a couple of promotions for the remainder of this year for their potential pickleball players.
First, they are offering free use of the pickleball courts for the month of August. Second, Wanango Country Club is offering discounted 2020 social memberships – $100.00 for an individual membership or $150.00 for two people in the same household. This membership also includes use of the pool for the remainder of the season and invitations to member-only events.
If you are interested in purchasing a membership, please contact the Pro Shop at 814-676-8133, and choose option #1.
For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 or wanangocountryclub@gmail.com.
Be sure to like and follow Wanango Country Club on Facebook to stay up to date on the latest news.
