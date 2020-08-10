State Police Seeking Information on Vehicle Stolen in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police are asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle that was borrowed from a Clarion man on Saturday and never returned.

Clarion-based State Police say around noon on Saturday, August 8, in Clarion Township, a known female borrowed a vehicle from a known 37-year-old male victim from Clarion and did not return the vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a white 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor with license plate LJH8991.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.