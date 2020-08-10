Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

State Police Seeking Information on Vehicle Stolen in Clarion Township

Monday, August 10, 2020 @ 02:08 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-lights-3CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police are asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle that was borrowed from a Clarion man on Saturday and never returned.

Clarion-based State Police say around noon on Saturday, August 8, in Clarion Township, a known female borrowed a vehicle from a known 37-year-old male victim from Clarion and did not return the vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a white 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor with license plate LJH8991.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.


