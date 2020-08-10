Thelma B. Gilmore, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2020, at the age of 90 at Oakwood Heights.

Born on June 22, 1930, in El Segundo, CA, she was the last surviving sibling of eleven children of the late William and Anna Simon Kimes of Oil City.

She was married to David R. Gilmore of Seneca on February 10, 1950. Her husband preceded her in death on July 22, 1988.

Thelma was a longtime member of St. Stephen Catholic Church in Oil City, the Rosary Society, and the Seneca VFD Auxiliary. She loved church services and always enjoyed a good card game with her friends. Thelma had a love for reading; her favorite author being Danielle Steele. Singing was another love of hers; her biggest hit known by the family was, “You Are My Sunshine.”

Thelma loved her big family and had a special love for her six grandchildren. She loved cooking for the holidays, as they brought large gatherings. She opened her dinner table to anyone and everyone.

Surviving are her three children, David R. Gilmore, Jr. and his wife Jean, Gloria J. Harry and her husband Tom, and Debra L. Anderson and her husband Ronald; six grandchildren, Stephanie Rhodes and her husband Chris, Jeannine Gilmore, Angela Gilmore and her fiancé Jim, Todd Harry, Travis Harry and his wife Stevie, and Olivia Anderson; and 10 great-grandchildren, Greysen, Griffin, and Charlie Rhodes, Jamison, Gia, and Ellee Masi, Keller, Kyel, Regan, and Cameron Harry.

Also surviving are two sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Kimes and Mary Lou Miller; a brother-in-law, Frank Devlin; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her 10 brothers and sisters, George, William, Dorothy, Ethel, Joan, Barbara, Tom, Betty, Beverly, and Robert.

There will be no visitation.

A private service will be held at Morrison Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Oakwood Heights for taking such excellent care of Thelma through the years.

Memorials are suggested to Oakwood Heights at 10 Vo Tech Drive, Oil City, PA 16301.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

