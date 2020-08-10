Thomas L. Fulmer, 77, of Maple Heights, OH, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Marymount Hospital in Garfield Heights, OH from complications from COVID-19.

Born in Franklin on May 27, 1943, he was the son of the late Donald Fulmer and Myra Hahn Fulmer.

Tom was a 1961 graduate of Franklin High School.

He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.

Tom worked as a mechanic shop foreman for the former State Equipment Company, worked at the former CPT, and was a service engineer for Reichdrill, working all over the United States. He also worked for Integrated Technologies in Mentor, OH retiring in 2005.

He also spent time working at Big Lots and The Postal Service.

Tom was a former member of the Reno United Methodist Church.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and coin collecting.

On February 8, 1968, Tom married the former Joan Franklin and she survives.

Also surviving are three children, Glenn Fulmer of Alabama, Lee Fulmer of Alabama and Carrie A. Watson of Titusville; three grandchildren, Lisa Fulmer Pegues and her husband Dan of Colorado, Jessica Perkins and her husband Blake of Alabama, and Cameron Watson of Titusville; and one great-grandchild, Elijah Pegues of Colorado.

Additionally surviving are five siblings, Carol Bevington and her husband Larry, Joann Paden and her husband Dennis, Melissa Brunton and her husband Ralph, Cynthia Smith and her husband Paul, and Jennifer Stoyer and her husband Rex; and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic there will be no public visitation.

A private graveside service will be held at Franklin Cemetery where Tom will receive full military honors, rendered by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

