Tionesta Woman Injured in Route 36 Crash

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Tionesta woman was injured in a crash in Washington Township on Saturday afternoon.

According to Marienville-based State Police, around 1:26 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, a two-vehicle crash occurred on State Route 36 in Washington Township, Clarion County.

Police say 19-year-old Dawson M. Urbansky, of Greenville, was operating a 2011 Ford Fusion, traveling south on State Route 36 when he approached a four-way intersection to make a left turn and continue on State Route 36.

According to police, Urbansky then failed to yield the right-of-way to the oncoming traffic that was traveling northbound on State Route 208 and proceeded to make a left turn into the path of a 2011 Toyota, operated by 36-year-old Karen L. O’Connor, of Tionesta, and the two vehicles collided.

O’Connor suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Clarion Hospital by Tionesta Ambulance Service.

Urbansky was not injured.

Urbansky and O’Connor were both wearing seat belts.

Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene by Frank’s Auto & Sons.

Urbansky was cited for a turning violation.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.