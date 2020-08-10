William “Jake” Charles Dennis Smith, 64, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Born August 16, 1955, he was a son of the late John Fillgrove and Helen Spencer.

Jake graduated from Oil City High School and went on to receive a bachelors from West Minster College. He then went on to receive a masters degree from Clarion University in business.

Jake loved to volunteer. He was very generous and would help anyone he could. He was also an excellent caregiver for many family members.

Surviving are his two siblings: a brother, George Fillgrove, and close sister, Victoria Smith.

Also surviving are cousins, James Monson, Ruth Belkin and husband Barry, and Michelle Mehlburger and husband Lee.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by grandparents, Harold and Mary Fillgrove, and Robert and Ruth Spencer. He is also preceded by an aunt and uncle, Carol and Pauline Fillgrove, and an uncle Stanley Fillgrove.

There will be no visitation.

Funeral services will be held at a later date.

Interment will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to DeBense Music Museum.

