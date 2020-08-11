Primary Health Network: A National Celebration for a Local Community Organization



CLARION, Pa. – Every year, the National Association of Community Health Centers hosts National Health Center Week, which celebrates the mission of health centers across America. Primary Health Network (PHN), Pennsylvania’s largest health center, joins in the 2020 celebration from August 9 – August 15.

While this year’s National Health Center Week looks quite different from celebrations in years past, the mission of National Health Center Week remains the same: to highlight the work that health centers do to improve their communities.

Even in the face of uncertainty, PHN remains committed to providing healthcare services to those who need it most. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, PHN staff have worked tirelessly to continue providing uninterrupted care. With telehealth emerging as a primary method of providing healthcare, PHN worked quickly to make a significant operational shift in the way care is delivered. Through telehealth technology, their health center locations were able to continue addressing patient needs while minimizing the potential risk of virus exposure to staff and vulnerable patients, as well as augmenting care for more patients. They have also implemented contact tracing and COVID-19 testing to help in the fight against the virus.

In addition to healthcare services, PHN works to provide support to their underserved patients and address various social determinants of health, such as food insecurity and lack of transportation. Overall health encompasses social and economic factors in addition to physical and mental health, and PHN looks beyond medical charts to help patients overcome these barriers. Assisting patients with social determinants of health results in improved health outcomes and can ultimately reduce or eliminate longstanding disparities in health and healthcare.

Primary Health Network will be hosting several live virtual events during National Health Center Week, including a yoga class with Chief Medical Officer Dr. George Garrow and story time with PHN pediatrician Dr. Corinne Brooks. Additionally, in an effort to help our communities during this difficult time, PHN employees are making monetary donations to local food pantries, with PHN matching all donations.

PHN serves more than 80,000 patients across 16 counties in Pennsylvania and one county in Ohio, and stands ready to continue to meet the healthcare needs of the community. Being a community health center, PHN accepts all patients regardless of insurance status or ability to pay. They participate in most managed care plans, process most insurances, and offer a sliding fee scale to eligible patients for discounted services.

For more information on Primary Health Network services, please visit primary-health.net.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.