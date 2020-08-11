Tavern Closing Friday, Selling Liquor License to Tom’s Riverside of New Bethlehem

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Ganoe family first opened the Tavern on Main Street on Ash Wednesday, February 27, 1963, and this Friday, the family-operated restaurant and bar will close its doors because of ongoing restrictions due to the COVID-19 virus and changes in laws about the sale of beer.

Brothers Ed and Dick Ganoe opened the original business located beside the existing building (now the parking lot of Flynn Tires). A new building for the Tavern opened in 1979. Following the passing of the brothers, Ed’s wife, Nancy, and son, Jeff, took over the business.

“We’ve been open, but with the state regulations limiting us to 25 percent of occupancy (including employees), you’re losing money,” Jeff said. “You can’t afford to be open right now if you’re going to do it legally.”

The business has been for sale since 2017, but the Ganoes said they received only one serious offer.

“We had plenty of people talking about buying the place, but I guess it really depended on how many drinks they had,” Nancy said.

“We obviously knew Coronavirus would cut occupancy and those types of things and planned to get out of the business, but just not on these terms.”

The Tavern liquor license has been under contract with Tom’s Riverside in New Bethlehem since February. The licensing process has slowed, but it is still moving forward. Tom’s Riverside in Knox also purchased an existing license several years ago. Pennsylvania law requires that the stores also have food available such as a deli and sell a certain amount of food to operate the liquor license, the same standard used to license convenience stores such as Sheetz.

The Tavern building is also for sale without the license.

Nancy, who married Ed in 1966, became heavily involved with the business in 1979 after the kids were older. Jeff, one of five children, got his first job working hauling out garbage from the old store.

“All of my children worked there.”

Jeff said he helped out when he got out of the service in 1996 and then came on full-time in 2002.

Death Blow

While COVID-19 precautions and requirements have dealt a death blow for the bar business, other changes in alcohol laws over the years also impacted bars.

“Very soon, bars are going to be a thing of the past,” Jeff continued. “It will also be sold out of stores like Sheetz or Country Fair. More people are drinking from home, and you can buy beer from all kinds of places. A bar should be a social place, but can’t anymore with people keeping close to home and avoiding driving while drinking.

“It all started when legislators gave the distributors a chance to sell six-packs. That hurt our business, and it also required bars to buy their beer from certain distributors. For example, I have to buy all Anheuser Busch products and Coors Light from Erie, Yuengling from Sharon, and Miller Light from Butler.

“What also happens is County Fair can sell Bud Light for a lower price than I can because they get volume discounts, and it cost more for delivery to our bar.

“A Sheetz or a Country Fair doesn’t want you to buy a beer and sit there and drink it, but they will sell you a six-pack and try to get your butt out….Legislators need to come out with a new realistic license. They are required to have 35 seats, and that’s why all of the remodeling that has taken place in these stores.

“This is also a reason for the end of the bars.”

Add in the closing of Owens-Illinois and Sealy when workers were known to visit after completing an all-night shift. Some Fiberboard workers would even go for breakfast.

A dropping Clarion University enrollment also contributes to smaller crowds, but plenty of returning alumni during ALF make a stop at the Tavern and make it a tradition.

Looking back

“We have met a lot of WONDERFUL people over the years and have made lasting friendships,” Nancy said.

“Numerous people here come back from the 80’s, and University football team stuff. They still come back,” Jeff said.

Well, so what are your plans?

“Nobody can do anything until Coronavirus is done with,” Nancy explained.

“You can’t go anywhere and stay overnight and be happy there.”

What about the fish?

Nancy is known far and wide for her Friday fish, but she said no secret recipes would be part of the sale.

Jeff has another idea about a fish recipe.

“This is really about how you treat the fish,” Jeff said. “You don’t hustle through it. It just takes time for that taste.”

