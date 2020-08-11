YMCA Child Care Center Accepting Applications for Enrollment in Child Care, Pre-School, Before/After School

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County YMCA has announced open enrollment for child care programs located inside the Clarion County YMCA at 499 Mayfield Road.

The YMCA Younger Years Child Care Center is located on the lower level of the YMCA which is centrally located just off Route 68 near Clarion Hospital, Walmart, Pizza Hut, and the Intermediate Unit 6. The center opened in early 2019 and has grown into a multi-faceted program for youth ages six weeks to 12 years old.

In addition to large rooms, caring teachers, and a character based curriculum, the YMCA offers a swimming pool for swim lessons, an expansive indoor gymnasium space for large motor activities, a large outdoor play area, and outdoor sports fields for outdoor sports and activities.

The child care center is from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. for child care, preschool, before/after school, and full day online learning for school age youth.

Infant and Toddler Child Care

Care for infants and toddlers is offered from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. The YMCA will provide warm, nurturing care for your little ones as they grow. Formula, lunch, and snacks are provided. The staff to child ratio is one staff member for every four infants; one staff member for every five young toddlers, and one staff member for every six older toddlers at the facility.

Pricing includes:

$153.00 per week for full-time infant care

$103.00 per week for part-time infant care

$149.00 per week for full-time toddler care

$98.00 per week for part-time toddler care

For more information, contact Michelle Miller, Child Care Director at childcare@clarionymca.net or 814-764-5413.

Full-Day Preschool

Preschool Child Care is offered from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. The YMCA will care for children ages three to five years old, plus provide preschool. Breakfast, lunch, and snack will be provided daily. Preschool includes fun themes and kindergarten readiness activities, math, science, and weekly swim lessons and gym time.

The cost of the program is $141.00/week for full-time and $93.00/week for part-time.

For more information, contact Michelle Miller, Child Care Director at childcare@clarionymca.net or 814-764-5413.

Part-Time Preschool

YMCA Preschool for ages three, four, and five is now accepting applications for enrollment. Preschool classes meet Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. with a fee of $105.00 per month. Preschool includes fun themes and kindergarten readiness activities, math, science, and weekly swim lessons and gym time. Snack is included.

The fee for this program is $105,00 per month; spots are limited.

For more information, contact Michelle Miller, Child Care Director at childcare@clarionymca.net or 814-764-5413.

YMCA Before and After School Program

A robust Before and After School Program is available Monday through Friday to children within the Clarion Area and Clarion-Limestone School Districts. Students will be transported by bus from the schools to the center. Swimming, gym time, and homework help is available at the facility. Before and after school care is available weekdays, during school holidays, Act 80 days, snow days, and early dismissals for youth in kindergarten through age twelve.

Pricing is as follows:

Before School: $30.00 Part-time, $35.00 Full-time

After School: $40.00 Part-time, $55.00 Full-time

Before and After: $50.00 Part-time, $77.00 Full-time

For more information, contact Michelle Miller, Child Care Director at childcare@clarionymca.net or 814-764-5413.

Full-Day School Age Child Care

Full Day School Age Care is available for area children in Kindergarten through age 12 during the school year, when instruction is online.

Care is available from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Swimming, gym time, and homework help is available with plenty of adult supervision. Children will receive breakfast, lunch, and snacks.

Trained YMCA staff will help your child with online learning and homework required by the school district on planned online instructional days.

Full-time Care—4-5 Days—$140.00/week*

Part-time Care—2-3 Days—$92.00/week*

The YMCA Younger Years Child Care Center is a state licensed facility that participates with Keystone Stars. CCIS payments are accepted and financial assistance is accepted through CCIS at 1-800-442-5807.

For more information, contact Michelle Miller, Child Care Director at childcare@clarionymca.net or 814-764-5413.

About the YMCA

For more information about the Clarion County YMCA and Y programs, please visit the YMCA website at www.clarioncountyymca.org, call 814-764-3400 and follow the Y on Facebook.

The Clarion County YMCA is a branch of the Scenic Rivers Association, which includes the Oil City YMCA, Clarion County YMCA, Younger Days Child Care, and Camp Coffman.

Hours

The Clarion County YMCA hours are Weekdays 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturdays 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Article submitted by Michelle Murray, Marketing & Membership Director, Clarion County YMCA, Oil City YMCA, and YMCA Camp Coffman)

Clarion County YMCA and exploreClarion.com have partnered to provide the community with YMCA News. This is an exclusive article only found on exploreClarion.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.