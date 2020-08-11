A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – A chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday – Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

