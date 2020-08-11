Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Bernard Miles Shick

Tuesday, August 11, 2020 @ 08:08 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

5f31b71c852d7 (1)Bernard Miles Shick, 87, of Florence, SC, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020, at McLeod Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Shick was born in Mayport, PA, a son of the late Frank A. and Ruth A. Marshall Shick. He was a US Navy Veteran having served during the Korean War. He retired from the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia and was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church.

He is preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by two grandchildren, Lori Shick and Michael Anthony Coffman and two brothers, Bill and Bob Shick.

Surviving are a daughter, Cheryl Anne Markeim; a brother, Paul L. (Renetha) Shick; eight grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the Florence National Cemetery directed by Cain Calcutt Funeral Home. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required.


