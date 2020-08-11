Clarion County Community Bank Forms Holding Company

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Community Bank recently announced that the Bank has completed its reorganization into a holding company structure effective August 1, 2020.

Clarion County Community Bank is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of CCCB Bancorp, Inc., a Pennsylvania corporation recently formed by the Bank. The reorganization was approved by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities and the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland.

Each existing shareholder of the Bank will receive an equal number of shares of CCCB Bancorp common stock in exchange for his or her Bank common stock pursuant to the reorganization. Shareholders should begin to receive correspondence from Philadelphia Stock Transfer, the Bank’s transfer agent, in the next few weeks with instructions regarding the procedures for exchanging share certificates.

“The holding company structure has been adopted by many banks because it provides greater flexibility in terms of the formation and acquisition of other financial institutions, as well as new business lines,” William E. Hager, III, Chairman of the Board of the Bank and CCCB Bancorp, explained.

“In addition, transactions such as repurchasing outstanding stock, borrowing funds through the issuance of subordinated debt and otherwise, purchasing subordinated debt instruments and other securities, and other corporate matters will all be made easier through the holding company structure.”

According to James L. Kifer, President and CEO of the Bank and CCCB Bancorp, the bank does not currently have any definitive expansion plans.

“Having the holding company structure in place will facilitate the Bank’s ability to capitalize on opportunities as they develop,” Kifer said.

Clarion County Community Bank is a commercial bank headquartered in Clarion with branches in New Bethlehem, Rimersburg, and Franklin. CCCB reported assets of $193.5 million, deposits of $168.9 million, and shareholders’ equity of $18.0 million as of June 30, 2020.

