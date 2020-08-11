Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Garlic Tomato Bruschetta

Tuesday, August 11, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

A lovely appetizer to an Italian entree!

Ingredients

1/4 cup olive oil
3 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

3 to 4 garlic cloves, minced
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
4 medium tomatoes, diced
2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
1 loaf (1 pound) unsliced French bread

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine oil, basil, garlic, salt and pepper. Add tomatoes and toss gently. Sprinkle with cheese. -Refrigerate at least 1 hour.
-Bring to room temperature before serving. Cut bread into 24 slices; toast under broiler until lightly browned. Top with tomato mixture. Serve immediately.


