David “Dave” L. Handley, 72, of Marienville, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the Clarion Hospital.

Born on May 10, 1948, in Bedford, OH, he was the son the late Walter and Grace Easterlin Handley.

He was a graduate of Nordonia School in Macedonia, OH.

Mr. Handley was baptized in 1961 and was a member of the Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall in Brookville.

On October 16, 1993, in Marienville, he married the former Sharon L. Nale. She survives.

Mr. Handley worked in the trucking industry until his retirement in February of 2006. He was a member of the Local #293 Teamsters Union.

Hunting, fishing, traveling and being active in the ministry were his pastimes.

Survivors including his wife Sharon are two daughters; Joanne Press, and her husband, Jacob of Rootstown, Ohio and Michelle Handley of Ohio; a sister, Joan Kollman, and her husband, Richard of Revenna, Ohio; and also four grandchildren and two great grandchild.

In addition to his parent’s he was preceded in death by a daughter Veronica Terwilliger.

As per his wishes there will be no public services.

Interment will be at Tree Trimmer’s Rest Cemetery.

