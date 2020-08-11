Jeffrey L. Lucas, 69, of Oil City, PA died at 8:12 A.M. Monday August 10, 2020, at his home.

Born Sept. 11, 1950, in Oil City, PA., he was the son of the late Wayne & Geraldine Winters Lucas.

Jeffrey was a 1968 graduate of Oil City High School.

He was married in March of 1971 in Seneca, PA to the former Ann L. Saylor and she survives.

Jeffrey had worked as a Materials Manager for the Oil City Hospital and later Northwest Medical Center.

He was a member of the NRA and the Izaak Walton Rifle Range.

Jeffrey was an avid hunter and looked forward to every day he could spend in the woods of his beloved Pleasantville, especially with his son nearby. He also took great pride in caring for his home and yard. He always kept his vehicles, especially his truck, spotless. He also enjoyed attending the local gun raffles.

He enjoyed the companionship of his Labrador Retriever, Sophie, and the stray cat that he adopted and named No Name.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Craig Lucas and his girlfriend, Carla Cummings of Pittsfield; a grandson, Wes Owen Lucas; and a brother, Gary Lucas and his wife Louise of Sandy Lake. He is also survived by a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gary and Marilyn Saylor in addition to many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind the wonderful friendships that was formed over his lifetime.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Services will be private.

The family would like you to do a random act of kindness for someone or to do something that would make someone smile.

The Reinsel Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements and condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

