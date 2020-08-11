Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Karen Wagner

Tuesday, August 11, 2020 @ 07:08 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Karen Wagner, 66, of Sun City, AZ, formerly of Oil City, PA, died unexpectedly on August 5, 2020.

She was born November 8, 1953, in Erie, PA to the late Roger and Emma Jean (nee Zimmerman) Kissman.

Karen graduated from Cranberry High School in 1971. Her early adult life was spent as a stay at home mother and later she and her father became entrepreneurs, owning and operating Baker’s Confectionary in Oil City.

Upon moving to Arizona, she acted as General Manager and later retired from Valle Luna Mexican Restaurant on Bell Road. Karen was always happiest being a hostess and life of the party. She had a wonderful sense of humor and loved playing cards with friends.

She is survived by two daughters, Emily (nee Rybak) Stewart and husband David of Ridley Park, PA and Leigh Ann Wagner of Phoenix, AZ; one son, Jacob “Jake” Rybak and wife Kerensa of Ballston Lake, NY, and their five children Rhiannon, Morgan, Lucas, Liam and Nolan; two brothers, Mark (Joyce) Kissman of Elkins Park, PA and Bob (Michelle) Kissman of Ruskin, FL; and her beloved dog, Lucy. She was preceded in death by her son William “Billy” Wagner and her parents Roger and Emma Jean.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Partnership for Drug-Free Kids, www.drugfree.org.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.