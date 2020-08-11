Karen Wagner, 66, of Sun City, AZ, formerly of Oil City, PA, died unexpectedly on August 5, 2020.

She was born November 8, 1953, in Erie, PA to the late Roger and Emma Jean (nee Zimmerman) Kissman.

Karen graduated from Cranberry High School in 1971. Her early adult life was spent as a stay at home mother and later she and her father became entrepreneurs, owning and operating Baker’s Confectionary in Oil City.

Upon moving to Arizona, she acted as General Manager and later retired from Valle Luna Mexican Restaurant on Bell Road. Karen was always happiest being a hostess and life of the party. She had a wonderful sense of humor and loved playing cards with friends.

She is survived by two daughters, Emily (nee Rybak) Stewart and husband David of Ridley Park, PA and Leigh Ann Wagner of Phoenix, AZ; one son, Jacob “Jake” Rybak and wife Kerensa of Ballston Lake, NY, and their five children Rhiannon, Morgan, Lucas, Liam and Nolan; two brothers, Mark (Joyce) Kissman of Elkins Park, PA and Bob (Michelle) Kissman of Ruskin, FL; and her beloved dog, Lucy. She was preceded in death by her son William “Billy” Wagner and her parents Roger and Emma Jean.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Partnership for Drug-Free Kids, www.drugfree.org.

