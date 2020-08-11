Leonard Joseph Goughler, age 75, of Tionesta and formerly of Rimersburg, passed away early Monday morning, August 10, 2020, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born April 6, 1945, in Oil City, he was the son of the late Ralph and Bernadine Lander Goughler.

He was a graduate of Keystone High School and Tomlinson Bible College.

Leonard married the former Judith Louise Gamble on May 22, 1964, and she survives.

He was a Bishop in the Church of God of Prophecy and served the church for 50 years in both Pennsylvania and Maryland, before retiring in August of 2015. He served as a District Overseer in both states.

Leonard always took on extra jobs in the communities in which he served and was often called upon to rebuild congregations in struggling churches.

He along with his wife, served as church youth camp directors in Maryland.

Leonard also served as chaplain for Clarion Hospital and Butler Memorial Hospital.

He was a member of the Rimersburg Lions Club and was a collector of coins, stamps, and Civil War memorabilia.

Leonard enjoyed camping and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Judy; two daughters, Buffy Hook and her husband, David, of Tionesta, and Shanon Bentley and Leon Magda of Strattanville; and six grandchildren, Daniel Goughler (Courtney Hurst), Shelby (Brandon) Collett, Reesie (Ethan) Stalter; Kyleigh Bentley, Cassandra Bentley, and Joe Patterson.

Leonard is also survived by two great grandchildren, Ellie Collett and James Stalter; and a sister, Nancy Lee Bowser of Berea, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Virginia Goughler.

Due to Covid-19 and existing health conditions of some family members, there will be no public calling hours.

A private burial will take place at the Venus Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to Leonard’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

