Memorial Service Set for Richard Kline

A graveside service for Richard Paul Kline will be held at the Venus Cemetery on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. John Flower of the First United Methodist church in Clarion presiding.

Richard Paul Kline, 72, of Lake Lucy, passed away unexpectedly on February 28, 2020, at his home.

A remembrance gathering will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. following the service at Richard’s house, and his friends and family are invited to attend.

Faller Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.