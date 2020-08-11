Newbie Man Who Led Police on Chase, Jumped in Redbank Creek Enters Guilty Plea

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A New Bethlehem man who led police on a foot chase, then jumped into the Redbank Creek in an attempt to escape arrest entered a guilty plea in court last week.

On Wednesday, August 5, 27-year-old Collin David Polka entered a guilty plea on one second-degree misdemeanor count of flight to avoid apprehension in the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges were dismissed:

– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2



– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2 (three counts)

Sentencing for the case has been scheduled for August 26.

Polka remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $5,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in New Bethlehem in June 10.

Details of the case:

The Clarion County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Clarion County Probation Office, were attempting to serve two bench warrants on Collin David Polka around 9:35 a.m. on June 10 at an apartment on Broad Street in New Bethlehem, according to a criminal complaint.

The warrants were for retail theft and failure to appear in court.

A known female who answered the door at the apartment was questioned about Polka’s location, and she reported that he was in the bathroom. Deputy Avery then entered the bathroom, found Polka, and told him that he had warrants for his arrest, the complaint states.

Polka responded, “This isn’t right, I was supposed to go to treatment for this, not jail,” according to the complaint.

After he was dressed, Polka was led out by Deputy Swartzfager and followed by Deputy Avery. Polka then turned and ran for the fire escape, and the deputies pursued him, yelling for him to stop, the complaint indicates.

Polka went down the fire escape, and a foot chase ensued, leading to Gum Town Park, where he reportedly jumped in the Redbank Creek and began to swim toward the dam where he floated over the breast of the dam and into the water below, according to the complaint.

Other police agencies responded to the scene as the deputies and probation officers set up a perimeter, attempting to take Polka into custody.

At one point, Deputy Swartzfager spotted Polka on the Armstrong County side of the creek. Trooper Wilson then went across the creek, with the assistance of the water authority, to take Polka into custody after locating him floating in the water below the State Route 28/66 bridge.

The complaint notes that during the foot pursuit, Deputy Swartzfager had to be picked up by boat due to the steep, rocky conditions to get back to shore safely. Deputy Swartfager went over the bank on the Armstrong County side of the creek in an attempt to prevent Polka from getting away and to watch him in case he had trouble swimming due to the current.

After being taken into custody, Polka was transported to the Clarion County Jail on the bench warrants.

Charges were filed through Judge Miller’s office on Thursday, June 18.

