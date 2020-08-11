Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Pa. Dept. of Health: One New COVID-19 Case Reported in Clarion County, 828 New Cases Reported Statewide

Tuesday, August 11, 2020 @ 02:08 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

covid-19-5048236_1280HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 11, that there are 828 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 120,281.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 4 and August 10 is 151,455 with 5,298 positive cases. There were 21,755 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 10. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard shows 598 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Pennsylvania, with 98 on ventilators.

There are 7,352 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 35 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 1,255,313 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 643 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, August 11, ​77% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

8/11/20 – 828
8/10/20 – 601
8/9/20 – 760
8/8/20 – 813
8/7/20 – 758
8/6/20 – 807
8/5/20 – 705
8/4/20 – 854

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 216 6 222 8
Butler 671 6 677 15
Clarion 80 1 81 2
Clearfield 174 0 174 1
Crawford 154 4 158 1
Elk 49 1 50 2
Forest 10 0 10 0
Indiana 322 4 326 7
Jefferson 73 0 73 1
McKean 34 0 34 1
Mercer 442 4 446  11
Venango 64 1 65 0
Warren 23 0 23 1

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 531 8908
Allegheny 9008 123466
Armstrong 222 4303
Beaver 1332 13505
Bedford 143 2942
Berks 5431 32663
Blair 298 11595
Bradford 90 5546
Bucks 7231 64730
Butler 677 14370
Cambria 349 16984
Cameron 7 349
Carbon 372 6995
Centre 373 9787
Chester 5148 51577
Clarion 81 2132
Clearfield 174 4348
Clinton 123 2735
Columbia 478 5377
Crawford 158 5318
Cumberland 1311 19683
Dauphin 2850 29142
Delaware 9347 69195
Elk 50 1867
Erie 1126 19380
Fayette 562 9920
Forest 10 532
Franklin 1375 13711
Fulton 27 784
Greene 117 3042
Huntingdon 310 3178
Indiana 326 6162
Jefferson 73 2361
Juniata 133 1501
Lackawanna 1944 20080
Lancaster 5999 52554
Lawrence 392 5556
Lebanon 1621 13518
Lehigh 4992 41664
Luzerne 3477 32710
Lycoming 407 8926
McKean 34 3237
Mercer 446 8395
Mifflin 120 4500
Monroe 1642 16866
Montgomery 10187 99620
Montour 104 6589
Northampton 3944 38853
Northumberland 507 7203
Perry 124 2798
Philadelphia 26895 184974
Pike 526 4796
Potter 20 874
Schuylkill 922 12975
Snyder 109 2078
Somerset 136 6656
Sullivan 10 320
Susquehanna 215 2994
Tioga 38 2288
Union 262 6737
Venango 65 3628
Warren 23 2112
Washington 862 17138
Wayne 162 4239
Westmoreland 1555 32367
Wyoming 61 1954
York 2637 38026

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • 1% are ages 0-4;
  • 1% are ages 5-12;
  • Nearly 4% are ages 13-18;
  • Nearly 10% are ages 19-24;
  • Nearly 38% are ages 25-49;
  • Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and
  • Nearly 24% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in August:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in August;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in August;
  • NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 18 percent of cases so far in August;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 10 percent of cases so far in August;
  • NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 9 percent of cases so far in August; and
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in August.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,086 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,166 cases among employees, for a total of 24,252 at 883 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,983 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 8,693 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


