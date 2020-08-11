Pa. Dept. of Health: One New COVID-19 Case Reported in Clarion County, 828 New Cases Reported Statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 11, that there are 828 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 120,281.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 4 and August 10 is 151,455 with 5,298 positive cases. There were 21,755 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 10. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard shows 598 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Pennsylvania, with 98 on ventilators.

There are 7,352 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 35 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 1,255,313 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 643 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, August 11, ​77% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

8/11/20 – 828

8/10/20 – 601

8/9/20 – 760

8/8/20 – 813

8/7/20 – 758

8/6/20 – 807

8/5/20 – 705

8/4/20 – 854

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 216 6 222 8 Butler 671 6 677 15 Clarion 80 1 81 2 Clearfield 174 0 174 1 Crawford 154 4 158 1 Elk 49 1 50 2 Forest 10 0 10 0 Indiana 322 4 326 7 Jefferson 73 0 73 1 McKean 34 0 34 1 Mercer 442 4 446 11 Venango 64 1 65 0 Warren 23 0 23 1

County Case Counts to Date