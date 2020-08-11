Plea Hearing Continued for Man Accused of Over $40K in Theft by Deception in Ashland Township

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A plea hearing for a man accused of defrauding an Ashland Township victim out of over $40,000.00 in lumber was continued last week.

A plea hearing for 42-year-old Earl Yokum Wangler, of Centerville, Crawford County, Pa., was continued on Wednesday, August 5, and is scheduled to resume on September 9.

Wangler faces the following charges:

– Theft By Deception-Failure To Correct, Felony 3 (seven counts)



– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3 (seven counts)– Bad Checks, Misdemeanor 1 (eight counts)

He is currently free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an investigation into a report of bad checks and theft.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on September 23, 2019, Trooper Berggren, of the Clarion-based State Police, was assigned to investigate a report of bad checks and theft offenses at a location on Fern Road, north of Route 322, in Ashland Township, Clarion County.

Through investigation, it was determined Earl Wangler and the victim had entered into a lumber transaction where the victim had delivered approximately eight loads of lumber to Wangler.

The complaint states the victim contacted Wangler about payment and then received a series of eight checks from May 30, 2018, to November 2, 2018, and one check, dated August 9, 2018, in the amount of $1,000.00, had cleared.

However, according to the complaint the other checks, listed below, were placed on uncollected hold for insufficient funds:

Check 10027 in the amount of $7,886.08

Check 10032 in the amount of $7,063.71

Check 10043 in the amount of $8,065.70

Check 10045 in the amount of $8,281.82

Check 10038 in the amount of $7,595.05

Check 7224 in the amount of $1,000.00

Check 7246 in the amount of $1,000.00

Check 7256 in the amount of $1,000.00

The complaint notes the victim was penalized for five of the bad checks in the amount of $50.00.

According to the complaint, in total, Wangler defrauded the victim out of $41,942.36 from the date of May 30, 2018, to the present time without compensation or communication.

Wangler was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 10:30 a.m. on January 16.

