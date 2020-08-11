Police Searching for Person of Interest in Property Damage Case

NEW BETHLEHEM BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in a property damage case.

New Bethlehem Borough Police are requesting the public’s help identifying a person of interest (pictured above) in a case involving damage done to borough property at the intersection of Liberty Street and Broad Street.

According to police, the individual pictured was driving a red/burgundy sedan (pictured below).

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the individual pictured is asked to contact the New Bethlehem Borough Police Department at 814-275-1180.

