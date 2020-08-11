Say What?!: Idaho Man Throws Chopsticks to Burst 40 Balloons in One Minute

IDAHO – An Idaho man recaptured a Guinness World Record when he popped 40 balloons by throwing chopsticks in one minute.

David Rush, who has broken more than 150 Guinness records to promote STEM education, originally broke the record for most balloons popped with chopsticks in one minute in 2018 when he managed 28 pops in the allotted time.

