State Police Calls: Missing Firearm, Drug Possession

Tuesday, August 11, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

State Police (by Dave)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Lost/Missing Firearm in Farmington Township

According to Marienville-based State Police, around 12:41 p.m. on Sunday, August 9, a known individual reported a firearm missing from a residence on Allio Drive in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

The firearm is described as a black Glock 27, valued at $500.00.

Drug Possession in Clarion Township

Court documents indicate on August 7, the Clarion-based State Police filed the following charges against 28-year-old Amanda Jane Blake, of Mayport, in relation to an incident in Clarion Township on July 31:

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor
– Marijuana-Small Amount Personal Use, Misdemeanor
– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

A preliminary hearing for the case has not yet been scheduled.


