A celebration of life for Susan R. Guzzo, who died unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020, from Noon to 6 p.m. at the Union Township Park in Rockton, PA.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

