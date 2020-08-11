Teen Driver Loses Control of Vehicle, Slams into Pole, Garage in Beaver Township

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a teen driver over-corrected after taking a turn too wide, then lost control of his vehicle, slammed into a pole, and hit a garage in Beaver Township last week.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, August 6, on State Route 338 in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say a known 16-year-old Knox male was operating a 2008 Ford Ranger, traveling east on State Route 338, negotiating a righthand curve, when he took the turn too wide and traveled onto the north shoulder of the highway.

According to police, the driver was inexperienced and over-corrected the turn, then traveled into the oncoming lane. He observed a truck in the westbound lane and steered away from the truck then lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a pole, then continued north.

The teen driver was unable to regain control of the vehicle and struck a garage. The rear of the vehicle then slid around, and the vehicle came to a final rest facing northeast.

The driver and his passenger, a 15-year-old Knox male, were both using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

The vehicle sustained significant, disabling damage to the front end, with both front airbags deployed. It was towed from the scene by O’Neil’s Service.

The garage also sustained significant damage as a result of the crash.

Police say the teen driver was cited for a traffic violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Sunday, August 9, 2020.

