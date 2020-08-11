Teen Driver Misses Turn, Slams into Mailbox in Sligo Borough

SLIGO BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a teen driver traveled off a roadway in Sligo Borough and struck a mailbox on Friday evening.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 7:01 p.m. on Friday, August 7, at the corner of Madison Street and Lincoln Street in Sligo Borough, Clarion County.

Police say a known 16-year-old male from St. Louis, Missouri, was operating a 2017 Honda Civic, traveling east on Lincoln Street, and was unable to negotiate the bend in the roadway. The vehicle then completely left the lane of travel and struck a mailbox.

The driver and his passengers – a 16-year-old female from Sligo and a 16-year-old female from Rimersburg – were using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

The teen was cited for a traffic violation.

