Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Teen Driver Misses Turn, Slams into Mailbox in Sligo Borough

Tuesday, August 11, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

policeSLIGO BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a teen driver traveled off a roadway in Sligo Borough and struck a mailbox on Friday evening.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 7:01 p.m. on Friday, August 7, at the corner of Madison Street and Lincoln Street in Sligo Borough, Clarion County.

Police say a known 16-year-old male from St. Louis, Missouri, was operating a 2017 Honda Civic, traveling east on Lincoln Street, and was unable to negotiate the bend in the roadway. The vehicle then completely left the lane of travel and struck a mailbox.

The driver and his passengers – a 16-year-old female from Sligo and a 16-year-old female from Rimersburg – were using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

The teen was cited for a traffic violation.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.