2020 Central Electric Cooperative Annual Meeting Canceled

PARKER, Pa. – Safety is the culture of Central Electric Cooperative (CEC). In an effort to protect one another from contracting and spreading COVID-19, CEC has regretfully decided to cancel their traditional annual meeting and member appreciation event at Whitehall Camp and Conference Center in Emlenton.

However, the director election and a nonpublic, annual business meeting will still take place.

