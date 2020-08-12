Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
2020 Central Electric Cooperative Annual Meeting Canceled
Wednesday, August 12, 2020 @ 12:08 AM
PARKER, Pa. – Safety is the culture of Central Electric Cooperative (CEC). In an effort to protect one another from contracting and spreading COVID-19, CEC has regretfully decided to cancel their traditional annual meeting and member appreciation event at Whitehall Camp and Conference Center in Emlenton.
However, the director election and a nonpublic, annual business meeting will still take place.