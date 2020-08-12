Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Wednesday, August 12, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

RAMADA BY WYNDHAM

Today – Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North wind 3 to 5 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light east wind.

Friday – A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Saturday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

