A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North wind 3 to 5 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light east wind.

Friday – A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Saturday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

