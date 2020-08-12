Audrey Huff Henderson

Audrey Kathryn (Huff) Henderson, 85, of Southern Pines and formerly Florida, and Pennsylvania, passed peacefully into eternity to be reunited with her husband, Ray, and son, David, at the FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst on Sunday, August 9th, 2020.

Tenacious. Feisty. Punchy. Driven. Caring. Steadfast. Faithful. Strong.

These are the words that Audrey Henderson’s two children and six grandchildren used to describe her.

The youngest of seven, Audrey was born on November 21st, 1934, to the late Francis and Sarah (Cauvel) Huff in Oil City, PA. After her high school graduation, she enrolled in the nursing program at Oil City Hospital. Shortly after she finished the program, Audrey married Ray Henderson on August 15th, 1955. Audrey and Ray had three children: Susan Sara, Donald Ray, and David Eric.

Audrey returned to Oil City Hospital, where she worked as a Registered Nurse before moving to an Internal Medicine Practice. After her retirement in 1996, she and Ray moved to Brooksville, FL and joined the community at Wesleyan Village. Four years after Ray passed away in 2012, Audrey relocated to Southern Pines Gracious Living in 2016, where she could be closer to family and moved to Elmcroft last year.

Audrey’s strong will and determination shone through in all she did. Whether she was working long shifts as a nurse or with her family and friends, there was no question as to who was in charge (her, of course). When she wasn’t working, you could find her cooking homemade applesauce (GAS for “gram’s apple sauce”), planting daffodils, reading, exercising, or humming her favorite hymns “What a Friend We Have in Jesus” and “In the Garden.”

Growing up during the Depression influenced Audrey to live frugally and save, well, pretty much everything. During the last few years of her life, you could find her with half a dozen partially eaten cookies from various occasions wrapped in napkins, stored away in the bottom of her walker.

Also, in recent years, Audrey enjoyed playing chair volleyball, although she complained about the ones who kicked the balls, causing her to “have to get out of my chair and go get them.” She also played bingo until she was put on a hiatus because she achieved an extraordinary winning streak. She enjoyed meal times (mostly the desserts!) and outings with her special friend, Charles Setzer.

Audrey had underlined and drawn a star in shaky black ink beside this precious passage from Psalm in her worn and well-loved red and beige leather Bible:

You have made known to me the path of life;

You will fill me with joy in your presence,

With eternal pleasures at your right hand.

Psalm 16:11

Up until the end, Audrey’s love for Jesus, quick-wit, and sense of humor remained alive. Recently, when one of her doctors asked her name, she nonchalantly replied,

“Puddin Tame. Ask me again, and I’ll tell you the same.”

Audrey’s husband Ray Henderson, their son David Eric Henderson and her six brothers and sisters preceded her in death. Audrey is survived by her daughter Susan S. Crandall, husband Rick, of Southern Pines, and her son, Don Henderson, wife Lori, of Uniontown, PA. Audrey was the loving “Gram” of Renee Whitmore, husband Jesse, Eric Crandall, Shelly Robinson, husband Keith, David Henderson, wife Meredith, Katie Valerdi, husband Rigo, and Jon Henderson, wife Margaret, and twelve great-grandchildren.

Audrey will be remembered as living out her life armed with courage, integrity, and plenty of laughter. Even during struggles, she reminded us that there is always something funny. (Ecclesiastes 3:4).

We will love you forever, gram. We are sure you’re singing and dancing with Gramps and David and eating plenty of cookies. Hopefully, they aren’t like the stale ones we found in your walker.

The family is planning a celebration of her life at a later date.

Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.

