Betty L. Boutelle, 78, formerly of Lewis Run, died Tuesday morning, August 11, 2020, at the Lutheran Home at Kane.

Born August 13, 1941, in Erie, she was the daughter of Hiram and Mary Hannold VanGuilder.

Betty had worked at Sylvania in Warren, and enjoyed Bingo and visiting the casinos.

Surviving are sisters Mildred Smith and Helen Dobbs, both of Kane, and Lois Grimm of Liberty, N.Y.

Preceding her in death, besides her parents, are sisters Patricia Allegretto and Hazel Walton.

Interment of her cremated remains will be private in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Kane.

Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.

