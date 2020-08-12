Mrs. Caryn Lee Johnson, 54, of Titusville, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

Caryn was born on April 4, 1966, in Oil City to James and Sally Wright Karns. She married Rob Johnson on April 4, 1992, in Titusville.

She was a graduate of West Forest High School, class of 1984.

Caryn worked as a logistics manager for I.A. Construction for 27 years.

She attended Hope Rising Community Church in Clarion.

Caryn enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas with her bff, and to the beach and glamping with her family. She loved her family and their Saturday night card games and never missed a family event or baseball game. Caryn also enjoyed going to the casino.

Caryn is survived by her husband, Rob of Titusville; her mother, Sally of Tionesta; three children, Chris Johnson and wife Makiya of Evansville, IN, Curtis Marino and fiancé Haylee of Lucinda, and Robby Johnson and wife Alexis of Noblesville, IN; eight grandchildren, Ra’sheeda, Tyler, Serenity, Cherish, Syeshia, Connor, Cambria, and Penelope; four siblings, David Durstine and wife Karen of Tidioute, Mark Durstine and wife Diana Pleasantville, Jody Durstine and wife Roxy of Sugar Grove, and Elana Murray and husband Gary of Apex, NC; numerous nieces and nephews; and four grand dogs.

She was preceded in death by her father, James, and her step mother, Twila.

Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc. 303 N. Washington St. on Thursday, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be conducted on Friday from the funeral home at 11 a.m. with Pastor Harry Hoff, officiating.

Interment will be at Jerusalem Corners Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to ASERACare Hospice 12664 Route 19 S, Waterford, PA 16441.

