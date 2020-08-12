Charges Against New Bethlehem Man Accused of Choking, Threatening to Kill His Sister Withdrawn

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The charges against a New Bethlehem man who was accused of choking his sister and threatening to kill her were withdrawn on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 26-year-old David Roger Varner were withdrawn following a hearing on Tuesday, August 11:

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1



– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2– Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

One summary count of harassment – subject other to physical contact against Varner was moved to non-traffic court.

The charges stem from an alleged assault that reportedly occurred on July 15 involving David Varner.

