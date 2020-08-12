Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Ruth Ann Wolbert’s Peach Pie Recipe
Wednesday, August 12, 2020 @ 12:08 AM
Just look at how beautiful of a job Gail Buckley did as she followed Ruth Ann Wolbert’s recipe!
Ingredients
1 1/2 – 2 cups fresh sliced peaches
1 1/2 cups sugar
3 tablespoons flour
3 whole eggs
1 unbaked pie shell
Directions
Stir flour and sugar together. Add eggs and mix well. Pour over peaches in a large bowl. Stir until peaches are covered. Put in shell and bake at 400 degrees for approximately one hour or until set.
