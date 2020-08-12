Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Ruth Ann Wolbert’s Peach Pie Recipe

Just look at how beautiful of a job Gail Buckley did as she followed Ruth Ann Wolbert’s recipe!

Ingredients

1 1/2 – 2 cups fresh sliced peaches

1 1/2 cups sugar



3 tablespoons flour3 whole eggs1 unbaked pie shell

Directions

Stir flour and sugar together. Add eggs and mix well. Pour over peaches in a large bowl. Stir until peaches are covered. Put in shell and bake at 400 degrees for approximately one hour or until set.

