Emlenton Man Accused of Raping Young Girl Due Back in Court Next Week

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton man who allegedly raped a young girl is due back in court next week.

Court documents indicate a hearing for 45-year-old Richard Paul Houser that was continued on July 29, is scheduled to resume at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19.

It was the eighth continuance on the case.

Houser faces the following charges:

– Rape of Child, Felony 1

– Statutory Sexual Assault: 11 Years Older, Felony 1

– Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse W/Child, Felony 1

– Aggravated Indecent Assault of Child, Felony 1

– Unlawful Contact With Minor – Sexual Offenses, Felony 1

– Indecent Assault Person Less than 13 Years of Age, Felony 3

He is currently lodged in the Venango County Jail on $75,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an investigation into a report of child sexual abuse.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, during a forensic interview with a known juvenile victim on October 11, 2019, the victim reported that Richard Paul Houser was “creepy” and made her scared and said the way he acted was what “made him scary and weird,” according to the criminal complaint.

The victim used pictures to indicate Houser had touched her breast area and said it made her uncomfortable. She went on to indicate Houser also touched her genitals under her clothing. This allegedly occurred on two occasions, the complaint indicates.

As the interview continued, the victim stated that Houser raped her on at least one occasion.

The victim reported being in pain, feeling unsafe, and having nightmares from the incidents.

Houser was arraigned in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on January 8.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victim.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.