Mary Lou Gourley

Wednesday, August 12, 2020 @ 07:08 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Gourley_Mary_WebMary Lou Gourley was granted her angel wings, August 6, 2020, at the age of 80 when she lost her battle with cancer. Her final days were spent with family and friends that she touched in some small way throughout her life.

Our Mother loved flowers and they are welcome but donations may be given to Cancer Care Services in Memory of Mary Lou Gourley.

Mary Lou was born on July 21, 1940, in Brookville, PA to Martin and Eleanor (Hepler) Herman.

Mary Lou married Jack Gourley on February 4, 1961; they were married for 59 years. They have lived in Pennsylvania,

California, Ohio and settled in Texas.

Mary Lou worked as an Office Manager for R&E Tooling and Plastics for 36 years. She was devoted to her family and loved to go camping with them. She also loved bowling, going on happy vacations and working the slot machines at the casino. She has left her family with a legacy of kindness, caring, generosity and love.

Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents Martin and Eleanor Herman, sister and brother-in-law Evelyn and Roy Whitehead and brother-in-law Harold Young.

Mary Lou is survived by her husband, Jack Gourley of Fort Worth, TX; four children, Brenda (Billy) Maynard of Waxahachie, TX, Jack (Richelle) Gourley of Roanoke, TX, Christina (Jason) Herriage of Euless, TX and Brent (Krystal) Gourley of Mooresville, NC; grandchildren, Monique (Harley) Alsbrooks, Whitney (Jaron) Mefford, Joshua (Christie Martinez) Maynard, Kayla (Phillip) Conway, Danielle Dreyer, Michael Gourley, Skyler (Brittani) Herriage, Dylan Herriage, Alexis Gourley, Cameron Herriage, Haven Gourley, Grayson Gourley; 18 great grandchildren; her sister, Janet Young; and other family and friends.

Memorial service : 11 A.M. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Brown Owens & Brumley’s Joe B. Brown Memorial Chapel, 425 South Henderson Street, Fort Worth, TX 76104.

Visitation: 5 to 7 P.M. Monday, August 10, 2020.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

