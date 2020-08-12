Naomi Laurie (Wedekind) Burris

Naomi Laurie Burris, age 87, of Cranberry, passed away Tuesday morning, August 11, 2020, at the home of her daughter, following a brief illness.

Born November 15, 1932, in Pine City, Clarion County, she was the daughter of the late John and Grace Gearhart Wedekind.

She married Harvey R. Burris on November 10, 1951, and he survives.

Naomi was a homemaker and a past member of the Van Free Methodist Church, attending when her health permitted.

Survivors include her husband, Harvey; two sons, Rick (Dorthea) Burris of Oil City and Michael (Ashley) Burris of Cranberry; five daughters, Patricia (Jim) Krug of Emlenton; Connie Clifton of North Carolina; Bonnie (Richard) Hanna of Oil City; Carol (Ralph) Melensky of Cranberry and Sandra (Earl) Thompson of North Carolina; 16 grandchildren: Keith Russell, Leon Clifton, Heather Hill, Jesse Hanna, Jeffrey Melensky, Jeremy Melensky, Justin Burris, Lindsey Burris, Levi Stockdill, Haven Thompson, Cassidy Burris, Chloe Burris, Jayden Burris, Alex Dye, Gabriel Dye and Caleb Dye and seven great grandchildren: Jacob, Sydney, Skylar, Ava, Nathan, Samantha and Benjamin.

Naomi is also survived by a brother, Dwight Wedekind of Shippenville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers: Billy, Chalmer and Harry and a half sister, Pearl Uhl.

Naomi’s wish was to be cremated.

There will be no calling hours.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Interment will take place in the Wedekind Cemetery in Pine City.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Naomi Laurie Burris to the Clarion-Forest VNA Hospice, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or online at www.cfvna.org.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

