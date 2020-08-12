Pa. Dept. of Health: Two New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County, 849 New Cases Reported Statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 12, that there are 849 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 121,130.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 5 and August 11 is 157,895 with 5,272 positive cases. There were 25,765 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 11. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard shows 606 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Pennsylvania, with 96 on ventilators.

There are 7,385 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 33 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 1,271,976 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 644 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, August 12, ​78% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

8/12/20 – 849

8/11/20 – 828

8/10/20 – 601

8/9/20 – 760

8/8/20 – 813

8/7/20 – 758

8/6/20 – 807

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 222 8 230 8 Butler 677 18 695 16 Clarion 81 2 83 2 Clearfield 174 3 177 1 Crawford 158 4 162 1 Elk 50 4 54 2 Forest 10 0 10 0 Indiana 326 9 335 7 Jefferson 73 1 74 1 McKean 34 0 34 1 Mercer 446 10 456 11 Venango 65 2 67 0 Warren 23 0 23 1

County Case Counts to Date