Pa. Dept. of Health: Two New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County, 849 New Cases Reported Statewide

Wednesday, August 12, 2020 @ 12:08 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

coronavirus-4923544_1280HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 12, that there are 849 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 121,130.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 5 and August 11 is 157,895 with 5,272 positive cases. There were 25,765 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 11. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard shows 606 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Pennsylvania, with 96 on ventilators.

There are 7,385 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 33 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 1,271,976 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 644 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, August 12, ​78% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

8/12/20 – 849
8/11/20 – 828
8/10/20 – 601
8/9/20 – 760
8/8/20 – 813
8/7/20 – 758
8/6/20 – 807

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 222 8 230 8
Butler 677 18 695 16
Clarion 81 2 83 2
Clearfield 174 3 177 1
Crawford 158 4 162 1
Elk 50 4 54 2
Forest 10 0 10 0
Indiana 326 9 335 7
Jefferson 73 1 74 1
McKean 34 0 34 1
Mercer 446 10 456  11
Venango 65 2 67 0
Warren 23 0 23 1

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 535 9001
Allegheny 9078 125169
Armstrong 230 4352
Beaver 1351 13594
Bedford 145 2958
Berks 5470 33162
Blair 302 11625
Bradford 90 5636
Bucks 7275 65493
Butler 695 14770
Cambria 351 17256
Cameron 7 351
Carbon 377 7065
Centre 377 9903
Chester 5186 52273
Clarion 83 2159
Clearfield 177 4419
Clinton 124 2765
Columbia 481 5441
Crawford 162 5376
Cumberland 1327 19956
Dauphin 2873 29432
Delaware 9436 70370
Elk 54 1884
Erie 1143 19738
Fayette 582 10138
Forest 10 538
Franklin 1385 13835
Fulton 27 789
Greene 118 3119
Huntingdon 309 3199
Indiana 335 6239
Jefferson 74 2409
Juniata 135 1520
Lackawanna 1946 20264
Lancaster 6028 53240
Lawrence 401 5634
Lebanon 1626 13660
Lehigh 5022 42146
Luzerne 3526 33182
Lycoming 411 9084
McKean 34 3264
Mercer 456 8551
Mifflin 121 4576
Monroe 1650 17037
Montgomery 10219 100523
Montour 104 6696
Northampton 3956 39391
Northumberland 513 7355
Perry 125 2830
Philadelphia 26985 187225
Pike 526 4831
Potter 20 883
Schuylkill 928 13213
Snyder 112 2118
Somerset 138 6830
Sullivan 10 327
Susquehanna 217 3033
Tioga 39 2338
Union 276 6896
Venango 67 3687
Warren 23 2149
Washington 871 17332
Wayne 162 4362
Westmoreland 1573 32609
Wyoming 61 1971
York 2680 38805

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • 1% are ages 0-4;
  • 1% are ages 5-12;
  • Nearly 4% are ages 13-18;
  • Nearly 10% are ages 19-24;
  • Nearly 38% are ages 25-49;
  • Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and
  • Nearly 24% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in August:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in August;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in August;
  • NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 18 percent of cases so far in August;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in August;
  • NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 8 percent of cases so far in August; and
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in August.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,119 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,186 cases among employees, for a total of 24,305 at 887 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,012 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 8,749 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


