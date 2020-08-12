Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
SPONSORED: Truckload Sale at Faller’s Furniture Starts Tomorrow!
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Faller’s Furniture TRUCKLOAD SALE begins tomorrow!
The event runs from Thursday, August 13, to Monday, August 17.
Hours:
Monday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Sunday: Closed – Appointments Available!
Faller’s Furniture is located at 624 Main Street, Clarion, Pa.
Anyone with concerns of shopping during the regular business hours or those whose health is compromised, appointments are available any day at 8:00 a.m. or 6:00 p.m. Please call 814-223-4600 to schedule your appointment.
In attempt to follow the new CDC protocols and to keep both customers and Faller’s staff safe, here are some guidelines:
1) Upon entry to the store, please use the hand sanitizer provided;
2) Please wear a face mask during your entire visit; and
3) Please practice social distancing.
For more information, visit Faller’s Facebook page here.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.