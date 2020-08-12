Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club to Host ‘Down with Thanos’ Benefit Event
Wednesday, August 12, 2020 @ 12:08 AM
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Join Wanango Country Club on Saturday, August 15, for a special benefit event.
The event is from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Let’s help Iron Man, Gabe Sobina, beat Thanos.
More information on the beneficiary of this event can be found on Facebook.
Live music provided by Re-Issue.
Let Wanango Country Club know you’re coming by calling 814-676-8133 Option #3.
$20.00/person
Barbecue food will be available for purchase.
#gabestrong #downwiththanos
Be sure to like and follow Wanango Country Club on Facebook to stay up to date on the latest news.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.