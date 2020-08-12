Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

State Police Calls: PFA Violation, Found Property

Wednesday, August 12, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

State Police (by Dave)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

PFA Violation in South Bethlehem Borough

Around 3:11 p.m. on August 11, Kittanning-based State Police received a report of a suspected Protection From Abuse (PFA) order violation at a location on Hamilton Street in South Bethlehem Borough, Armstrong County.

Police say a known 40-year-old female victim from New Bethlehem has been receiving unauthorized text messages from a known 54-year-old New Bethlehem man that were specifically prohibited as per a PFA.

Charges are pending.

Found Property in Farmington Township

Marienville-based State Police say several boxes of Tarkett flooring were found along Putmum Road in Farmington Township, Clarion County, on August 11.

Anyone with information regarding these items is asked to contact Marienville-based State Police at 814-927-5253.


