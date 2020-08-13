Verna L. Hoffman, age 77, passed away on August 13, 2020, after a sudden illness.

Born on November 21, 1942, in Meadville, she was the daughter of Elmer and Twila (Cogley) McIntire.

She was a 1960 graduate of Dayton High School and a 1963 graduate of Oil City School of Nursing. Verna spent her career of 46 years in the maternity department of Clarion Hospital.

On December 15, 1963, she was married to Leonard L. “Sonny” Hoffman who survives.

Verna is survived by a son, Jason Hoffman and his wife Dianne of Venus; 2 daughters, Rhonda Massa of Corsica, and Shelly Titang and fiancé Jean Dupuy of Marble. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Vanessa Williams, Adrian Titang, Gabrial Titang, Safeya Reed, Lydia Massa, Amber Massa, Jacob Hoffman, Julia Hoffman, Alex Bilunka, and Ava Bilunka, and great grandchildren Amelie Williams, Isabella Titang, Azreal Titang, and Liam Davis.

She is also survived by sisters, Myrna McIntire and Nancy Kozuch (Steve), a brother James McIntire (Dixie); sisters in law, Carolyn Jagelski, Marie Hoffman, Janet LaCaze, Becky Hoffman, and Linda Griebel; and brothers in law, Robert Hoffman (Sandy) and Rex LaCaze; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, along with numerous brothers and sisters in law.

Friends and family will be received at Fallers Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg on Monday, August 17, 2020, from 9am – 12pm. Funeral services will be private with Rev. Jake Jacobson, Pastor of Grace Lutheran Church in Clarion presiding.

Memorials in Verna’s name may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America.

The funeral home will be observing Covid-19 social distancing and mask wearing guidelines.

