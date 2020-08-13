A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Isolated showers between noon and 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light east wind.

Friday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday – Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

