ALF Parade Canceled, Craft Show to Be Online Only

Thursday, August 13, 2020 @ 06:08 PM

Posted by exploreClarion

Clarion-Main-Street-2CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Several Autumn Leaf Festival events, including the Tournament of Leaves Parade, have been canceled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Organizers estimate that only 10 of the festival’s typical 55 events will be taking place this year.

Events NOT taking place in 2020 include:

– Tournament of Leaves Parade

– Kiddies Parade
– Scholarship Program
– Junior Olympics
– Tractor Show

“We are trying our best to have a fall event,” said a Chamber representative in a Facebook post on Wednesday. “Regarding the Farmers and Crafters show, we are going to have the show online. Details are being worked out as we speak. Additional information should be available beginning the week of August 17th, 2020.”

Prospective events taking place will be held outdoors allowing for crowds of up to 200 people.

The festival is tentatively scheduled to be held from Thursday, October 1st through Sunday, October 4th, 2020.

Activities and events slated to take place have not yet been finalized.


