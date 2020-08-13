Cheryl L. Lake, 74 of Rocky Grove, passed away at 9:28 P.M. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at AristaCare at Park Avenue in Meadville.

Born in Titusville on July 30, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Charles Lake and Irma Coe Lake.

Cheryl as a graduate of Titusville High School.

She worked for many years at the former Joy Credit Union which became Galaxy Federal Credit Union. Cheryl also worked in the former Blair Call Center in Franklin.

She was a member of the Fox Street Church of God in Franklin.

Cheryl enjoyed reading, crocheting, bowling and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. She always enjoyed trying new things such as crafting and new food. Cheryl was a very adventuress at heart.

Surviving is a brother, Clifford Lake of Dempseytown; a son-in-law, Jeff Davis of Rocky Grove; two grandchildren, Jordan Davis and Logan Davis, both of Rocky Grove.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Dawn Davis.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. Monday.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Chad Troup, Pastor of Fox Street Church of God, officiating.

Interment will follow at Kingsley Cemetery in Townville.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home and stay safe. Due to the new orders of Governor Wolf, we will be limiting the number of people in the funeral home to 25 at a time.

Memorial contributions may be made to Fox Street Church of God, 229 Fox St. Franklin, PA 16323.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

