Child Porn Found on Employee’s Computer at Clarion Business

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State Police are investigating an incident of suspected child pornography in Clarion Borough.

On August 10, Clarion-based State Police were notified by a business on Wood Street in Clarion Borough that suspected child pornography had been found on an employee’s laptop.

Police say the laptop was seized for forensic analysis.

The investigation is ongoing, pending the results of the analysis.

