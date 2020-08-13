Clarion County Recipe of the Day: All-American Hamburgers

These burgers are perfect for any cookout!

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef

2 tablespoons finely chopped onion



2 tablespoons chili sauce2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce2 teaspoons prepared mustard4 slices process American cheese or cheddar cheese, halved diagonally2 slices Swiss cheese, halved diagonally4 hamburger buns, split and toastedLettuce leaves, sliced tomato and onion, cooked bacon strips, ketchup and mustard, optional

Directions

-Combine first 5 ingredients, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Shape into 4 patties. Grill burgers, covered, on a greased rack over medium direct heat until a thermometer reads 160° and juices run clear, about 6 minutes on each side.

-During the last minute of cooking, top each patty with 2 triangles American cheese and 1 triangle Swiss cheese. Serve on buns; if desired, top with lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, ketchup or mustard.

