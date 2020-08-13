Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Mall Losing Another Storefront

Thursday, August 13, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

B's-CraftsCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Another storefront in the Clarion Mall will soon be empty.

Saturday, August 15, will be the final day for B’s Crafts, a small craft business located in the Clarion Mall.

According to owner Brenda Conner, B’s Crafts first opened at the Clarion Mall in the area that used to be the Med-Fast Pharmacy about a year and a half ago before moving down the mall corridor in October to its current location.

“We did fantastic until the coronavirus came along,” Conner told exploreClarion.com.

“When it shut the mall down for three months, it was just too much with the inventory and trying to pick back up again.”

Connor said she had been crafting for years prior to opening the business and had attended many area craft shows and events. Opening B’s Crafts allowed her to not only showcase her own work, but also gave her an avenue to showcase the work of other area crafters via consignment.

While the losses due to the ongoing pandemic have been too much for her to continue to operate the storefront, she does plan to continue crafting and return to craft shows and events in the future.

“It’s a hobby my husband and I like to do together,” Conner explained.

“I’m disappointed. I love it, but I don’t see this virus ending anytime soon. I hate to close, but I don’t know what else to do.”

Connor has most items in the store marked down 40 percent for a closing sale, with seasonal items marked down 50 percent, and tie dye items anywhere from 10 to 40 percent off. All items are already tagged with sale prices.

The announcement of the closure of B’s Crafts comes just days after Shoe Show announced its pending closure earlier this week.

The two most recent losses follow several years of decline for the mall, with the most notable loss being that of the Kmart store in January 2018.

Other closures in recent years include GNC, Label Shopper, Olympia Sports, Gordmans, Peebles, Med-Fast Pharmacy, King’s Jewelry, RadioShack, Joann Fabrics, and Waldenbooks.


